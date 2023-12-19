BAFL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.18%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-6.57%)
BOP 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-11.32%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-15.52%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-6.37%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-7.03%)
FFL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-9.96%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.58%)
HUBC 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-8.39%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-11.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-5.32%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-5.42%)
OGDC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-6.67%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-3.69%)
PPL 115.51 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-5.4%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-11.28%)
SNGP 71.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-5.97%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.61%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.49 (-7.14%)
UNITY 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-13.76%)
BR100 6,403 Decreased By -321.4 (-4.78%)
BR30 22,998 Decreased By -1492.5 (-6.09%)
KSE100 62,387 Decreased By -2817.8 (-4.32%)
KSE30 20,861 Decreased By -850.1 (-3.92%)
Markets

KSE-100 loses over 4% as major correction continues

  • Ongoing selling pressure was expected, say experts, while escalating global tensions are also taking a toll on market sentiments
BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 02:47pm

A correction that most analysts say was expected continued to take its toll on stocks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 4% during trading on Tuesday.

At around 2:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,521.09 level, a fall of 2,683.58 points or 4.12%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and refinery trading deep in the red.

On Monday, investors had also resorted to profit-taking at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 900 points to settle near the 65,000 level.

The ongoing profit-taking trend comes after the bourse enjoyed a bullish spree, pushing the index over 66,000.

Experts say the correction was expected and now investors are keenly awaiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), on January 11, 2024.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The Fund released $ 1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

The KSE-100 Index has seen a massive bullish run this year, gaining nearly 60%.

Meanwhile, experts noted that market sentiment was also irked by an increase in global oil prices, amid rising volatility on the international front.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels.

Oil major BP temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea and oil tanker group Frontline said on Monday its vessels would avoid passage through the waterway, signs the crisis was broadening to include energy shipments.

The increase in oil prices does not bode well for Pakistan, a net importer of crude, which already faces high inflation and surging energy prices.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
SECP Dec 19, 2023 12:04pm
khatam, tata, bye bye
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Dec 19, 2023 12:39pm
'Experts say the correction was expected' anyone who believe in these so called experts will soon be parted from his or her hard earned money , if not already.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Xaplin Dec 19, 2023 01:31pm
The ultimate outcome of excessive satah!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Builder Dec 19, 2023 02:40pm
What goes up goes down and vice versa - nothing unexpected. Market will pick up after Christmas holidays when it will rally until election activities. Expect another massive correction at that time.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

