KSE-100 loses over 4% as major correction continues

A correction that most analysts say was expected continued to take its toll on stocks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 4% during trading on Tuesday.

At around 2:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,521.09 level, a fall of 2,683.58 points or 4.12%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and refinery trading deep in the red.

On Monday, investors had also resorted to profit-taking at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 900 points to settle near the 65,000 level.

The ongoing profit-taking trend comes after the bourse enjoyed a bullish spree, pushing the index over 66,000.

Experts say the correction was expected and now investors are keenly awaiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), on January 11, 2024.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The Fund released $ 1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

The KSE-100 Index has seen a massive bullish run this year, gaining nearly 60%.

Meanwhile, experts noted that market sentiment was also irked by an increase in global oil prices, amid rising volatility on the international front.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels.

Oil major BP temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea and oil tanker group Frontline said on Monday its vessels would avoid passage through the waterway, signs the crisis was broadening to include energy shipments.

The increase in oil prices does not bode well for Pakistan, a net importer of crude, which already faces high inflation and surging energy prices.

This is an intra-day update