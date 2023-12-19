BAFL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
BIPL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
BOP 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.72%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.9%)
DFML 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.79%)
DGKC 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.89%)
FABL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.45%)
FCCL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.93%)
FFL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.91%)
GGL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.83%)
HBL 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
KEL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 121.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.69%)
PAEL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.7%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 122.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.31%)
PRL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
SNGP 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
SSGC 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.64%)
TELE 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.59%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.64%)
TRG 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.3%)
UNITY 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.3%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.35%)
BR100 6,587 Decreased By -138.2 (-2.05%)
BR30 23,933 Decreased By -558 (-2.28%)
KSE100 63,907 Decreased By -1297.6 (-1.99%)
KSE30 21,346 Decreased By -364.9 (-1.68%)
Markets

KSE-100 falls near 64,000 level as correction continues

BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 12:03pm

A correction that most analysts say was much-needed continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 fell around 1.8% during trading on Tuesday.

At around 11:55am, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,004.86, a fall of 1,199.81 points or 1.84%. It hit 63,948.25 earlier.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and refinery trading in the red.

On Monday, investors had also resorted to profit-taking at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 900 points to settle near the 65,000 level.

The ongoing profit-taking trend comes after the bourse enjoyed a bullish spree, pushing the index over 66,000.

Experts say the correction was expected and now investors are keenly awaiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), on January 11, 2024.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The Fund released $ 1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

The KSE-100 Index has seen a massive bullish run this year, gaining nearly 60%.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE-100 index IMF loan programme IMF and Pakistan Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks IMF SBA

SECP Dec 19, 2023 12:04pm
khatam, tata, bye bye
