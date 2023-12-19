KSE-100 falls near 64,000 level as correction continues

A correction that most analysts say was much-needed continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 fell around 1.8% during trading on Tuesday.

At around 11:55am, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,004.86, a fall of 1,199.81 points or 1.84%. It hit 63,948.25 earlier.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and refinery trading in the red.

On Monday, investors had also resorted to profit-taking at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 900 points to settle near the 65,000 level.

The ongoing profit-taking trend comes after the bourse enjoyed a bullish spree, pushing the index over 66,000.

Experts say the correction was expected and now investors are keenly awaiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), on January 11, 2024.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The Fund released $ 1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

The KSE-100 Index has seen a massive bullish run this year, gaining nearly 60%.

This is an intra-day update