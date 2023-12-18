BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
World

US will ‘continue’ to provide arms to Israel: Pentagon chief

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023 09:59pm

TEL AVIV: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Monday said the United States will provide more arms and munitions to Israel, as he warned Iran to “stop” supporting Houthi rebels who were attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

“We’ll continue to provide Israel with the equipment that you need to defend your country… including critical munitions, tactical vehicles and air defence systems,” the US Defense Secretary said, according to a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office.

US defence chief in Israel in push to ease intensity of Gaza offensive

“In the Red Sea, we’re leading a multinational maritime taskforce to uphold the bedrock principle of freedom of navigation. Iran’s support for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels must stop,” Austin said.

