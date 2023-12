LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday as profit taking from a recent rally set in before the festive pause.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,568.03 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index lost 0.4 percent to 7,569.30 points and Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 16,698.09.