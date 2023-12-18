Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Investors resorted to profit-taking on Monday at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 600 points during the trading session.

At 12:55pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,528.46 level a decrease of 601.56 points or 0.91%.

A mixed trend was seen at the bourse with some index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies trading in the red, while automobile assemblers and refinery sector traded in the green.

During the previous week, PSX had witnessed a mixed trend as investors opted to book profit on available margins. KSE-100 index closed at 66,130.02 points, down 93.61 points on a week-on-week basis.

Experts said that the negativity on Monday comes on account of profit-taking by investors.

“The latest rally was a one-way movement, and along the way investor conduct profit-taking,” an analyst told Business Recorder.

“Other than that, there no significant factors which may dampen the market sentiments,” said the expert. “As the current account posted a surplus, while internationally the oil prices, despite the recent increase, remains low.”.

After four consecutive months of deficits, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023. This is in stark contrast to the deficit of $157 million recorded in the same month of the previous year, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.