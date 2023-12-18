KSE-100 succumbs to profit-taking, falls over 1,000 points

Investors resorted to profit-taking at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 1,000 points during the trading session.

At 3:25pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,116.17 level, a decrease of 1,013.85 points or 1.53%.

A mixed trend was seen at the bourse with some index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the red, while automobile assemblers and refinery sector traded in the green.

During the previous week, PSX had witnessed sideways movement as investors opted to book profit on available margins. KSE-100 index closed at 66,130.02 points, down 93.61 points on a week-on-week basis.

Experts said negativity on Monday comes on account of profit-taking by investors.

“The latest rally was a one-way movement, and along the way investor usually conduct profit-taking,” an analyst told Business Recorder.

“Other than that, there are no significant factors that dampen the market sentiment,” said the expert. “As the current account posted a surplus, while internationally, oil prices, despite the recent increase, remain low.”

After four consecutive months of deficits, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023. This is in stark contrast to the deficit of $157 million recorded in the same month of the previous year, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

This is an intra-day update