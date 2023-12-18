BAFL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
Dec 18, 2023
World

Several feared killed in Guinea oil terminal blast

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 12:54pm

CONAKRY: Several people are feared killed and others injured following a blast at an oil terminal in Guinea’s capital Conakry early on Monday, a senior police officer said.

“Yes, there are deaths and injuries,” the officer said, adding that they were still doing the count.

The blast rocked the Kaloum district in downtown Conakry, blowing out the windows of several nearby homes, forcing hundreds to flee the area, according to a Reuters reporter.

Dozens injured in Seychelles blast at explosives depot

A huge fire and billowing black smoke can be seen from miles away as firefighters rushed to the area, while several tanker trucks hastily left the depot, escorted by soldiers and police.

A spokesman for the government of Guinea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

