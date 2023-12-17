BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa bat in first one-day international

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:15pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s a used wicket. We’d like to bat first on it because we’ve got two spinners in our team,” said South African captain Aiden Markram.

Both teams were without several leading players, either because of injury or because they were being rested ahead of a Test series starting on December 26.

“It is a chance for young players to experience a high-pressure game,” said Indian captain KL Rahul. He described debutant Sai Sudharsan, 22, as “an exciting left-handed batsman.”

India’s Rahul happy to be flexible in Tests, T20Is

South Africa also had a one-day international debutant in left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger, who made a T20 international bow earlier in the week.

A capacity crowd was expected for South Africa’s annual “Pink Day” when the home players and many spectators wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

“It’s a special day,” said Rahul. “I have seen lots of pink ODIs on TV.”

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: KL Rahul (captain, wkt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Umpires: Bongani Jele (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

KL Rahul india vs south africa odi

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa bat in first one-day international

Govt likely to set up ‘Nidra’ to supervise SEZs

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Lyon celebrates 500 wickets as Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

WHO team calls Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'bloodbath'

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Iranian Police Headquarters

Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

Bidding for solar projects: Private sector investors seek deadline extension

Read more stories