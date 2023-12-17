Bangladesh bowl first in opening ODI against New Zealand

DUNEDIN: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday as rain delayed play.

Light rain pushed back the 1100 (2200GMT) start, but visiting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he hoped his bowlers could capitalise on overcast conditions.

Shanto wants to end his team’s dire 50-over record in New Zealand, where they have lost all 16 ODI matches against the hosts.

“The boys are very excited, including some of the new boys in the squad. We hope we can do better in this series,” he said.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and seamer William O’Rourke are both set to debut for New Zealand, who have rested several senior players for the three-match series.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he would have also bowled first if he had won the toss.

“It looks a decent surface,” he added. “So, it’s a good opportunity to start the summer by putting some runs on the board.”

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam