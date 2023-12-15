BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Profit-taking erodes gains, KSE-100 up nearly 300 points

BR Web Desk Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 03:34pm

Profit-taking witnessed in the second half of the trading session diminished earlier gains at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index was up nearly 300 points during trading on Friday.

At 3:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,741.24 level, an increase of 291.06 points or 0.44%. Earlier, the index hit an intra-day high of 66,346.76.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, and refinery trading in the green.

On Thursday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed higher after back-and-forth trading and settled at 65,450.19, up by 170.03 points or 0.26%.

Experts said that momentum comes amid renewed interest from international companies in the country, raising hopes of increased foreign exchange inflows.

Moreover, market remains confident amid an expected release of funds by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month, said experts.

The IMF’s executive board will meet on January 11 to consider the final approval to disburse the $700 million tranche from its current loan programme with Pakistan.

In a positive development, Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (“GO”).

This is an intra-day update

