BAFL 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
BIPL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.79%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (10.1%)
DFML 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.86%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FABL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.25%)
HBL 125.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.62%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.04%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.16%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.59%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.43%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
TRG 92.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.57%)
BR100 6,812 Increased By 78.5 (1.17%)
BR30 24,717 Increased By 521.1 (2.15%)
KSE100 66,070 Increased By 619.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 22,037 Increased By 169.9 (0.78%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 10:36am

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.13% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 283.13, an increase of Re0.38 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.51 against the US dollar.

Globally, the US dollar languished near four-month lows on Friday, weighed by growing prospects of US interest rate cuts next year, while the euro and pound found support as the central banks there reiterated the need for rates to stay higher for longer.

In an action-packed week for central banks, traders found more clarity on when interest rate cuts were likely after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at Wednesday’s meeting that the tightening of monetary policy is likely over, with a discussion of cuts coming “into view”.

The Fed’s projections implied 75 basis points of cuts next year, from the current level.

That has resulted in the greenback sliding broadly against rivals, with the dollar index at 102.05, not far from the four-month low of 101.76 it touched on Thursday.

The index is down 1.9% and on course for its steepest weekly decline since July.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar.

Brent futures rose 40 cents to $77.01 a barrel at 0335 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 40 cents to $71.98.

This is an intra-day update

