Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 10:39am

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.16% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 283.17, an increase of Re0.44 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.61 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its latest report, ‘Asian Development Outlook (ADO)’, stated that Pakistan’s overall recovery is still constrained by moderate confidence and high inflation eroding purchasing power.

The bank said that Pakistan’s inflation rate averaged 28.5% over July–October, but is expected to ease amid fiscal consolidation and monetary tightening, as well as the improved availability of food and key imported inputs.

Globally, the US dollar was under pressure on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s latest economic projections indicated that the interest-rate hike cycle has come to an end and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that the historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over, with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming “into view.”

Policymakers were nearly unanimous in their projections that borrowing costs would fall in 2024.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last 102.87 after dipping as low as 102.77 overnight.

Markets are now pricing in around a 75% chance of a rate cut in March, according to CME FedWatch tool, compared with 54% a week earlier.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trade on Thursday, extending previous gains, on a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from US crude storage and hopeful demand expectations after the US Federal Reserve sent signals on lower borrowing costs in 2024.

Brent futures rose 23 cents, or 0.31%, settling at $74.49 a barrel by 0345 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 11 cents, or 0.16%, and settled at $69.58 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

