Oil rises on US inventory draw, dollar weakness

Reuters Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 03:00pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending the previous session’s gains, on a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from US crude storage and a weaker dollar after the US central bank signalled lower borrowing costs for 2024.

Brent futures was up $1, or 1.3%, to $75.26 a barrel as of 0900 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $70.27.

“Crude oil prices rebounded before the Fed meeting, and the event lifted them further,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng in a client note.

The dollar dropped to a fresh four-month low on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s latest economic projections indicated the interest rate hike cycle has ended and lower borrowing costs were coming in 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the historic tightening of monetary policy was likely over.

Lower interest rates reduce consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Oil prices higher

A weaker dollar makes oil less expensive for foreign purchasers.

Prices were also boosted by a larger-than-expected draw from the US crude inventory, Teng added.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms withdrew a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude from stockpiles in the week ended Dec. 8 as imports fell.

Brent futures are down about 10% since OPEC+ announced plans for a new round of production cuts on Nov. 30. OPEC+ includes OPEC and allies such as Russia.

