European equities ahead at open

LONDON: European stock markets opened slightly higher Wednesday as dealers digested US inflation numbers and news of a worse-than-expected contraction in monthly UK economic output.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,554.28 points, as official data showed the British economy shrank 0.3 percent in October.

European stock markets climb at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,550.29 points and Frankfurt’s DAX also added 0.1 percent to 16,815.46.