BAFL 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.54%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
DFML 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.23%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4%)
FABL 33.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.84%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.64%)
HBL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.76%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.24%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
OGDC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.79%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.57%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.41%)
PIOC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.56%)
PPL 115.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.48%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.5%)
SNGP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
SSGC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.52%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-7.16%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.82%)
TRG 90.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.61 (-6.79%)
UNITY 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.01%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
European equities ahead at open

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2023 03:16pm

LONDON: European stock markets opened slightly higher Wednesday as dealers digested US inflation numbers and news of a worse-than-expected contraction in monthly UK economic output.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,554.28 points, as official data showed the British economy shrank 0.3 percent in October.

European stock markets climb at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,550.29 points and Frankfurt’s DAX also added 0.1 percent to 16,815.46.

