BAFL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.45%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.04%)
DGKC 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.06%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.9%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.72%)
HBL 122.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.07%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.19%)
OGDC 122.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.96%)
PAEL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.28%)
PIBTL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
PIOC 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.65%)
PPL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
PRL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.71%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
SSGC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.88%)
TELE 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.49%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TRG 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-6.88%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.76%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,681 Decreased By -137.1 (-2.01%)
BR30 23,868 Decreased By -338.4 (-1.4%)
KSE100 65,079 Decreased By -1347.6 (-2.03%)
KSE30 21,721 Decreased By -433.5 (-1.96%)
Dec 13, 2023
Markets

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,800 points

  • Experts say volatility on the political front driving negativity at the bourse
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 02:48pm

Investors resorted to profit-taking at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 1,800 points during trading on Wednesday.

At 2:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,565.70 level, a decrease of 1,861.08 points or 2.80%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, and refinery trading in the red. However, buying was witnessed in the oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, the benchmark KSE-100 had rebounded as it gained 414 points ahead of the monetary policy announcement to settle at 66,426.78.

“The bearish sentiment comes on account of profit-taking,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

Tawfik said that the volatility on the political front is also driving negativity at the bourse.

A six-member bench in the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday suspended the verdict of nullifying military trials of civilians accused in May 9 riots by a 5-1 majority.

The case is related to the military trials of the civilians accused in May 9 riots after the arrest of former prime minister Imran khan in which the protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the market analyst said that most investors were expecting a status quo in the policy rate, thus the decision by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday was in line with market expectations.

“Meanwhile, the OMC sector is performing on account of recent developments, including the announcement by Saudi Aramco, which is driving the positive sentiment,” she added.

The MPC of the central bank kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

“The decision does take into account the impact of the recent hike in gas prices on inflation in November, which was relatively higher than the MPC’s earlier expectation,” SBP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a landmark development, Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, on Tuesday signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (“GO”).

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy Saudi Aramco PSX OMCs Pakistan stocks SBP MPC Pakistan Stock Market

