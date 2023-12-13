Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,800 points

Investors resorted to profit-taking at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 1,800 points during trading on Wednesday.

At 2:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,565.70 level, a decrease of 1,861.08 points or 2.80%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, and refinery trading in the red. However, buying was witnessed in the oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, the benchmark KSE-100 had rebounded as it gained 414 points ahead of the monetary policy announcement to settle at 66,426.78.

“The bearish sentiment comes on account of profit-taking,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

Tawfik said that the volatility on the political front is also driving negativity at the bourse.

A six-member bench in the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday suspended the verdict of nullifying military trials of civilians accused in May 9 riots by a 5-1 majority.

The case is related to the military trials of the civilians accused in May 9 riots after the arrest of former prime minister Imran khan in which the protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the market analyst said that most investors were expecting a status quo in the policy rate, thus the decision by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday was in line with market expectations.

“Meanwhile, the OMC sector is performing on account of recent developments, including the announcement by Saudi Aramco, which is driving the positive sentiment,” she added.

The MPC of the central bank kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

“The decision does take into account the impact of the recent hike in gas prices on inflation in November, which was relatively higher than the MPC’s earlier expectation,” SBP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a landmark development, Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, on Tuesday signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (“GO”).

This is an intra-day update