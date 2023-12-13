Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,100 points

Investors resorted to profit-taking at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index underwent a major correction and plunged over 1,150 points on Wednesday.

Near close of trading, the benchmark index was at 65,280.16, a decrease of 1146.62 points or 1.73%.

Largely across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, and refinery trading in the red.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, the benchmark KSE-100 had rebounded as it gained 414 points, ahead of the monetary policy announcement, to settle at 66,426.78.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, termed the selling on Wednesday a “much-needed correction”.

“Highly leveraged position and some selling by local institutions created this sell-off,” Sohail said in a note. “This is a much-needed correction as we have seen non-stop rally at PSX,” he added.

Similar sentiments were expressed by other experts.

“The bearish sentiment comes on account of profit-taking,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Tawfik said volatility on the political front is also driving negativity at the bourse.

A six-member bench in the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday suspended the verdict of nullifying military trials of civilians accused in May 9 riots by a 5-1 majority.

The case is related to the military trials of the civilians accused in the May 9 riots after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in which the protesters damaged several military and state installations.

Meanwhile, Tawfik said most investors were expecting a status quo in the policy rate, thus the decision by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday was in line with market expectations.

The MPC of the central bank kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

“The decision does take into account the impact of the recent hike in gas prices on inflation in November, which was relatively higher than the MPC’s earlier expectation,” SBP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a landmark development, Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, on Tuesday signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (“GO”).