Dec 13, 2023
World

25 injured in Kyiv explosions: mayor

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2023 11:25am

KYIV: A Russian missile attack targeted the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning, with Kyiv’s mayor reporting at least 25 people injured in an “enemy attack”.

An AFP journalist in the city heard several explosions, with air raid sirens sounded soon after that.

“According to medics, there are already 25 injured in Dniprovsky district of the capital. 13 were hospitalized. 12 received medical aid on the spot,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.

He said that “as a result of the enemy’s night missile attack (on) the capital’s Dniprovsky district, an apartment building was damaged”. Fifteen residents were evacuated.

Klitschko said a children’s hospital was also damaged in the attack. It is the second strike on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the Ukrainian capital that was broken by an attack on Sunday.

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

The Kyiv City Military Administration also reported that “as a result of the downing of enemy air targets, numerous falling debris was recorded in Dniprovsky and Desnyansky districts”.

It said some residents were evacuated from a building in Dniprovsky district, where a fire was recorded.

Air defences downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.

