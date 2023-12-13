BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.21%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
DFML 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
DGKC 83.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FABL 34.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FCCL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.74%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.76%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.71%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (9.77%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.85%)
PPL 118.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (3.21%)
PRL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (5%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.9%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
TELE 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2%)
TPLP 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
TRG 95.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.93%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 6,852 Increased By 34.3 (0.5%)
BR30 24,596 Increased By 389.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 66,685 Increased By 258 (0.39%)
KSE30 22,217 Increased By 62.1 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:56am

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.21% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:45am, the rupee was hovering at 283.19, an increase of Re0.59 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.78 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has asked all ministries/ divisions and entities to meet commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the stipulated time to ensure successful completion of the review as well as the overall programme, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to sources, Secretary of Finance has stated that the second review under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is scheduled to be held in February 2024; therefore, all commitments including structural benchmarks, quantitative performance criteria, indicative targets and other commitments related to 2nd quarter must be met as agreed with the IMF.

Internationally, the US dollar remained on the backfoot versus major rivals on Wednesday, as traders braced for the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and clues on when the US central bank will begin cutting interest rates.

The US currency edged lower to 145.385 yen in early Asian trading, adding to its 0.5% loss from the previous session.

The dollar index - which gauges the dollar against the euro, yen and four other counterparts - was steady at 103.82 following a 0.31% drop overnight.

Fed officials give updated economic and interest rate projections later in the day - following a meeting where analysts and investors expect rates to stay on hold - and investors will focus on how they see the economy holding up.

In particular, investors will be watching to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushes back against the prospect of interest rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

Recent signs have been for a soft landing, but data overnight showed consumer prices unexpectedly rising in November.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, consolidated losses on Wednesday in Asian trade, after falling by more than 3% to six-month lows in the previous session on oversupply and demand concerns.

Brent crude futures for February inched down 1 cent to $73.23 a barrel by 0207 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January dropped 2 cents to $68.59 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Read more stories