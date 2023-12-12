BAFL 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BIPL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.38%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
DFML 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.5%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.19%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
HBL 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.69%)
MLCF 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
OGDC 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.09%)
PIOC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PPL 114.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.85%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.11 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (5.49%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
TELE 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.44%)
TPLP 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.5 (0.55%)
BR30 24,167 Increased By 200.8 (0.84%)
KSE100 66,392 Increased By 380.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 22,144 Increased By 95.5 (0.43%)
European shares inch up ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 02:11pm

European shares inched up on Tuesday as investors drew comfort from softer-than-expected UK wage growth data and looked forward to a crucial US inflation report later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% as of 0814 GMT and is eyeing a three-day winning streak.

British wage growth slowed more than expected in the three months to the end of October, steering a 0.4% gain in UK’s benchmark index.

All eyes will now be on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report at 1330 GMT, with the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting kicking off during the day.

European shares rise ahead of central bank rate decisions

The telecom index led sectoral declines, pulled down by a 2.1% fall in Nokia after the Finnish telecom equipment maker revised down its 2026 comparable operating margin target.

Carl Zeiss Meditec jumped 7.1% following the German medical technology group’s higher annual revenue and a more optimistic outlook.

European shares

