European shares inch up ahead of US inflation data

European shares inched up on Tuesday as investors drew comfort from softer-than-expected UK wage growth data and looked forward to a crucial US inflation report later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% as of 0814 GMT and is eyeing a three-day winning streak.

British wage growth slowed more than expected in the three months to the end of October, steering a 0.4% gain in UK’s benchmark index.

All eyes will now be on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report at 1330 GMT, with the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting kicking off during the day.

European shares rise ahead of central bank rate decisions

The telecom index led sectoral declines, pulled down by a 2.1% fall in Nokia after the Finnish telecom equipment maker revised down its 2026 comparable operating margin target.

Carl Zeiss Meditec jumped 7.1% following the German medical technology group’s higher annual revenue and a more optimistic outlook.