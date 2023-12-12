Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 500 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 12:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 66,436.90 level, an increase of 424.58 points or 0.64%.

A positive trend was witnessed in the index heavy sectors including cement, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation, while a mixed trend was seen in automobile and commercial bank sectors.

On Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index had snapped its 7-session rally as it closed 211 points lower on profit-taking, especially in the banking, OMC, and power sectors, to settle at 66,012.33.

Experts said today’s bullish momentum comes as overall economic indicators remain positive while investors have set their eyes on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board meeting on Jan 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to meet today. The market expects that the MPC will hold its key interest rate steady at the last meeting of the year.

Pakistan’s key rate was raised to an all-time high of 22% in June and has stayed unchanged for the last three rate meetings.

Experts said investors have already priced in a peak in Pakistan interest rates and the expected successful completion of the IMF programme has buoyed stock markets and the currency.