BAFL 51.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.77%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
DGKC 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.31%)
FABL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.26%)
FCCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
GGL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
HUBC 119.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.35%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.05%)
OGDC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.48%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PIOC 117.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.02%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.43%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.06%)
SSGC 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.72%)
TRG 99.23 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.31%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.31%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 43.3 (0.64%)
BR30 24,199 Increased By 232.8 (0.97%)
KSE100 66,368 Increased By 356 (0.54%)
KSE30 22,156 Increased By 107.5 (0.49%)
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

BR Web Desk Published 12 Dec, 2023 01:17pm

Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 500 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 12:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 66,436.90 level, an increase of 424.58 points or 0.64%.

A positive trend was witnessed in the index heavy sectors including cement, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation, while a mixed trend was seen in automobile and commercial bank sectors.

On Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index had snapped its 7-session rally as it closed 211 points lower on profit-taking, especially in the banking, OMC, and power sectors, to settle at 66,012.33.

Experts said today’s bullish momentum comes as overall economic indicators remain positive while investors have set their eyes on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board meeting on Jan 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to meet today. The market expects that the MPC will hold its key interest rate steady at the last meeting of the year.

Pakistan’s key rate was raised to an all-time high of 22% in June and has stayed unchanged for the last three rate meetings.

Experts said investors have already priced in a peak in Pakistan interest rates and the expected successful completion of the IMF programme has buoyed stock markets and the currency.

