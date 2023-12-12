Terrorists martyr 24 security officials in DI Khan police station attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terrorists rammed an explosive laden truck into a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, martyring at least 24 security officials and wounding several more, two security officials said, with a Pakistani Taliban group claimed responsibility.

The bomb and gun attack occurred in the district of Dera Ismail Khan on the edge of the tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the two security officials told Reuters.

Suicide attack on security forces: In a first, Taliban interim govt asked to hand over Bahadar

The police station premises were being used by the Pakistani army as a base camp.

Several other wounded were in critical condition, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said security forces cannot be demoralized by such cowardly acts, according to Radio Pakistan.

The entire nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, he said.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief and emphasised the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack and said that the National Action Plan should be implemented to eliminate the nurseries of terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

As per AFP, the first half of 2023 saw a nearly 80 percent spike in attacks compared to last year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.