Terrorists kill at least 24 in police station attack in DI Khan

  • Several other wounded reported to be in critical condition
Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 01:21pm

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terrorists rammed an explosive laden truck into a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 24 security officials and wounding several more, two security officials said, with a Pakistani Taliban group claimed responsibility.

The bomb and gun attack occurred in the district of Dera Ismail Khan on the edge of the tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the two security officials said.

Suicide attack on security forces: In a first, Taliban interim govt asked to hand over Bahadar

The police station premises were being used by the Pakistani army as a base camp.

Several other wounded were in critical condition, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.

Terrorists kill at least 24 in police station attack in DI Khan

