Sri Lanka approves power purchase deal with Australia’s United Solar

Sri Lanka’s cabinet has approved a power purchase agreement with Australia’s United Solar Group, which will also invest in a solar energy project that will involve total foreign investment of $1.73 billion, the country’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

The 700-megawatt solar power project will also include a 1,500 megawatt hour battery energy storage system, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera wrote on the X social media platform.