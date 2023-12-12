BAFL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
BIPL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.66%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
DFML 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
DGKC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.25%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.19%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
FFL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
GGL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
HBL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
OGDC 125.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.29%)
PAEL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.72%)
PPL 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.92%)
PRL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (6.27%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.23%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.89%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.8%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,827 Increased By 46 (0.68%)
BR30 24,149 Increased By 183.4 (0.77%)
KSE100 66,441 Increased By 428.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 22,184 Increased By 135.9 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka approves power purchase deal with Australia’s United Solar

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 11:00am

Sri Lanka’s cabinet has approved a power purchase agreement with Australia’s United Solar Group, which will also invest in a solar energy project that will involve total foreign investment of $1.73 billion, the country’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

Solar panel, allied equipment manufacturing: Govt decides to identify, plug policy gaps

The 700-megawatt solar power project will also include a 1,500 megawatt hour battery energy storage system, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera wrote on the X social media platform.

australia Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera Sri Lanka cabinet Australia's United Solar

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka approves power purchase deal with Australia’s United Solar

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Read more stories