BAFL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
BIPL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8.2%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
DFML 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
DGKC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.25%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.19%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
FFL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
GGL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
HBL 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.34%)
OGDC 125.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.6%)
PAEL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.72%)
PPL 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.23%)
PRL 32.01 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.13%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.23%)
SNGP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.91%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
TELE 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 97.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.32%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.98%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.33%)
BR100 6,832 Increased By 51.4 (0.76%)
BR30 24,194 Increased By 227.7 (0.95%)
KSE100 66,470 Increased By 458.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 22,193 Increased By 144.6 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls on slowing exports, weak soyoil

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 10:30am

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures gave up opening gains on Tuesday to trade lower on slowing exports, with the market eagerly awaiting inventory data for the end of November.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 17 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 3,724 ringgit ($795.39) by the midday break.

The market fell due to weak export numbers in the first 10 days of December and the weakness in soyoil futures, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 fell 4.1% to 7.4% from the Nov. 1-10 period, cargo surveyors said.

“The market was eagerly awaiting production and export data to gauge stock levels. With production growth slowing and stocks falling, this development will provide support to the market,” the dealer said.

Malaysian palm oil gains

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of November fell 1.09% from the previous month to 2.42 million metric tons, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed after the market was closed for the midday break.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia will continue its mandatory 35% biodiesel blending in 2024 and has allocated 13.41 million kilolitres of biodiesel for next year, slightly higher than the 13.15 million kilolitres allotted for 2023. Palm oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel.

Palm oil may break a resistance zone of 3,775-3,781 ringgit per ton, and rise into a range of 3,813-3,835 ringgit, Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Weather forecasts show northern half of Brazil may still not be getting enough rain to offset drought conditions, which have delayed planting and threatened crops.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls on slowing exports, weak soyoil

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Read more stories