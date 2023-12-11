European stock markets steady before week’s rate calls

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Monday, with attention this week on interest-rate decisions from major central banks.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.2 percent to 7,542.51 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.1 percent to 16,771.35 points and the Paris CAC 40 grew 0.2 percent to 7,538.69.

The US Federal Reserve updates its policy on borrowing costs Wednesday followed by interest-rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday.

European stock markets climb at open

With all three expected to hold borrowing costs after hiking multiple times to combat high inflation, traders will be looking for clues in the banks’ statements on when rate-cutting would likely start as the pace of prices rises cool.

“This week’s central bank meetings of the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to be crucial in managing expectations when it comes to the timing and pace of when markets can expect to see rate cuts begin,” noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.