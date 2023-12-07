BAFL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.99%)
BIPL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.62%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.88%)
DFML 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
DGKC 80.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.99%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.29%)
FCCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
GGL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.36%)
HBL 121.50 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.01%)
HUBC 122.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (11.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.65%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
OGDC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.82%)
PAEL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.68%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
PIOC 116.17 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.16%)
PPL 111.20 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.63%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
SNGP 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
SSGC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.75%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.86%)
UNITY 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,650 Increased By 106.4 (1.63%)
BR30 23,593 Increased By 382.4 (1.65%)
KSE100 64,775 Increased By 857.5 (1.34%)
KSE30 21,610 Increased By 258 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares dip on economic woes; travel and leisure lead losses

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 01:30pm

European shares dropped on Thursday, led by travel and leisure stocks, as investors grew wary of an economic downturn following a slew of recent weak data out of Germany and keenly awaited a GDP print from the euro zone.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0810 GMT after touching a more than four-month high on Wednesday.

Data showed Germany’s industrial production unexpectedly fell in October, a day after industrial orders in the 20-nation bloc’s largest economy also slipped, showcasing a struggling industrial sector.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.2% after scaling a fresh all-time high on Wednesday.

A rise in euro zone bond yields, mirroring their global peers, also weighed on equities.

On the data front, euro zone final third-quarter GDP is due at 1000 GMT.

US initial jobless claims, due later in the day, will also be monitored following growing evidence of labour market weakness.

Stock markets diverge as traders temper rate-cut bets

Games Workshop lost 8.9% after its half-year trading update, while Lufthansa shed 3.9% after J.P.Morgan cut the German air carrier to “underweight” from “overweight”, steering a 1% drop in travel and leisure.

Sanofi gained 1% after it said it has a dozen drug candidates with annual sales potential of more than $1 billion in development.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares dip on economic woes; travel and leisure lead losses

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories