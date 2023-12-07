BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.99%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.31%)
DFML 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.04%)
DGKC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.56%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
GGL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.86%)
HUBC 125.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.37%)
HUMNL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.16%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (10.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
OGDC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.98%)
PAEL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.87%)
PIBTL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.33%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.77%)
PPL 111.32 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.74%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.71%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
TPLP 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.2%)
TRG 95.59 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.97%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.9%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.46%)
BR100 6,676 Increased By 131.8 (2.01%)
BR30 23,838 Increased By 627.4 (2.7%)
KSE100 64,909 Increased By 991.2 (1.55%)
KSE30 21,661 Increased By 309.1 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain delays second day in Bangladesh, NZ Test

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2023 11:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Rain delayed the start of Thursday’s second day’s play in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Fifteen wickets fell in the first day with the tourists trailing by 117 after being held to 55-5 at stumps.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 runs in their first innings.

Spinners drag Bangladesh back into contest as Kiwis teeter on 55-5

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.

BANGLADESH VS NEW ZEALAND TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Rain delays second day in Bangladesh, NZ Test

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 64,800 after over 900-point gain

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil rebounds from six-month-low, demand concerns still cloud

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Read more stories