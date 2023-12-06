BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
Bangladesh 172 all out against New Zealand after rare dismissal

AFP Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 03:05pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim became just the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field as Bangladesh were bowled out for 172 on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand on Wednesday in Dhaka.

Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took 3-65 and 3-31 respectively while Ajaz Patel claimed 2-54 for the tourists as they dominated in their bid to level the two-match series.

Mushfiqur top-scored with 35 after Bangladesh opted to bat at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, helping the hosts recover from a dismal 47-4.

But he then suffered a rare dismissal in the second session when, after defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson in the 41st over, he instinctively swatted the ball away with his hand.

New Zealand appealed and television umpire Ahsan Raza declared Mushfiqur out.

England’s Leonard Hutton was the only other batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Test cricket, during a match against South Africa at the Oval in 1951.

Mushfiqur’s 57-run partnership with Shahadat Hossain helped the hosts recover from the spin demolition of their top order by Santner and Patel.

But after Mushfiqur returned to the pavilion, Phillips dismissed Shahadat (31) and Nurul Hasan (seven) to put Bangladesh into further trouble.

Santner – who replaced Ish Sodhi in the only change among both teams from the first Test – took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan, who made 20 before edging a catch at slip.

Phillips grabbed his third wicket, trapping Taijul Islam leg before for six, before Tim Southee snared the last wicket of Shoriful Islam for 10.

Southee did not concede a run in his 5.5 overs.

Bangladesh name Najmul captain for New Zealand Tests

Earlier, Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan put on 29 runs in the opening stand before a disastrous five overs saw Bangladesh lose four wickets for just 18 runs.

Bangladesh are chasing a first-ever Test series win over the Black Caps after their 150-run victory in Sylhet last week.

