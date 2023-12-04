BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Palm oil declines on weaker rivals, weak demand

Reuters Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 04:56pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Monday to its lowest in nearly four weeks, weighed down by weakness in rival vegetable oils and weak demand, as market participants awaited new leads.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 52 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 3,822 ringgit($821.05) at closing.

“Despite the bullish November export performance and the expectations of a slight drawdown in palm oil inventories, palm oil prices are under pressure amidst a lack of buying interest from key destination markets,” said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Malaysian palm oil inventories at the end of November were seen falling for the first month since April, as a seasonal output decline was expected to start while exports continued to rise, a Reuters survey showed.

Palm oil declines on weaker rivals, stronger ringgit

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.61%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.63%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.25%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global market.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.34% against the dollar.

A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in November were estimated to be up between 2% and 11% from the previous month, data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

