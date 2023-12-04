BAFL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.79%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.64%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
FABL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.9%)
GGL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.71%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.88%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
OGDC 115.60 Increased By ▲ 4.92 (4.45%)
PAEL 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
PIOC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.78%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.43%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.12%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.45%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.41%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,387 Increased By 91.6 (1.45%)
BR30 22,432 Increased By 494.6 (2.25%)
KSE100 62,496 Increased By 804.6 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,850 Increased By 295.3 (1.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices sprint to all-time peak on Fed rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 10:09am

Gold prices bolted to an all-time high above $2,100 per ounce on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks elevated traders’ confidence that the U.S. central bank could cut interest rates early next year.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding a non-interest-bearing bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,085.76 per ounce by 0353 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion surged to an all-time high of $2,111.39.

U.S. gold futures rose nearly 1% to $2,107.60.

Gold prices lower

“After his (Powell) speech, traders were more convinced that we’re currently at the peak of the U.S. interest rates and therefore that the path forward from here is more likely to be down rather than up,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.

“Liquidity does tend to exacerbate some moves in the market … and also still there are safe-haven buying element there as well,” Waterer said.

Powell on Friday said “the risks of under- and over-tightening are becoming more balanced,” but the Fed is not thinking about lowering rates right now.

Traders are now pricing in a 70% chance for a rate cut by the U.S. central bank by next March, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

The market viewed his comments as dovish, sending the dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields lower on Friday, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

Backing market sentiment, data last week pointed out to cooling inflationary pressures, a gradually easing labour market, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller flagging a possible rate cut if inflation continues to decline.

Investor focus now shift to U.S. non-farm payrolls data - a key employment report due on Friday, that could influence the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $25.45 per ounce, palladium fell 0.4% to $929.93 per ounce, and platinum was down 0.1% at $999.35.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices sprint to all-time peak on Fed rate-cut bets

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

PM explains Pakistan’s climate challenge: It’s ‘primarily a water challenge’, needing attention

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Read more stories