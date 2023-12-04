BAFL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.51%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.19%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.23%)
GGL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.71%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.79%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.60 Increased By ▲ 4.92 (4.45%)
PAEL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
PIOC 113.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.69%)
PPL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.33%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.12%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 87.05 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.51%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,386 Increased By 90.8 (1.44%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By 488.8 (2.23%)
KSE100 62,487 Increased By 796 (1.29%)
KSE30 20,844 Increased By 289.5 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit fresh record highs on state election result boost

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 10:07am

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit fresh all-time highs on Monday, driven by financials and energy stocks as state election results boosted market momentum emerging from strong macroeconomic data and easing global interest rate expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 1.65% to 20,602.50 points, notching a record high for second session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.64% to an all-time high of 68,587.82, as of 9:51 a.m. IST.

Financial services rose up 1.8% and energy stocks climbed 2%, leading sectoral gains.

India’s blue-chips set to continue ascent towards new record highs

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank gained between 1% and 3%.

Small- and mid-caps gained about 1% each, also hitting new all-time highs.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured key victories in three of the four state assembly elections, results showed over the weekend.

“The state election outcome will lead to greater confidence on continuity of BJP government at the centre which will drive markets higher,” Anjali Verma and Ravi Kumar, research analysts at PhillipCapital said in a note.

The Nifty had hit a record high on Friday, aided by strong domestic macroeconomic data including quarterly growth and monthly factory activity.

“The market has already started the pre-election rally for May 2024 from November, now this rally will get pace after the outcome of state elections,” said Sunil Nyati, managing director of Swatika Investmart.

The Nifty and Sensex posted their best month in 2023 in November, aided by return of foreign inflows on improved global rate outlook.

Adani group stocks gained between 3% and 9% and topped gains in several sectoral indexes including metals and energy.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit fresh record highs on state election result boost

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

PM explains Pakistan’s climate challenge: It’s ‘primarily a water challenge’, needing attention

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Read more stories