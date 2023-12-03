BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
‘Bank Mukarmah under Islamic system will provide better services’

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has said that success in this world and the hereafter can be achieved only through interest-free banking system. All the commercial banks of Pakistan are welcome to transform the banking system under Islamic concepts.

He expressed these views while talking about the change of name, logo and opening ceremony of Summit Bank into Bank Mukarmah Limited, Sadder Branch Hyderabad.

He said that Summit Bank was providing excellent services to the people and the business community earlier and now with the name of Bank Mukarmah Limited (BML) under the Islamic system, its services will not only be better but also the trust of the people and the business community will get stabled.

President Chamber said that the success of the bank lies behind the good behavior of the staff and we expect BML will provide his best facility to the business community in all matters of transactions with an interest-free system.

On this occasion a shield was also presented to the President Chamber by Mohsin Mehmood, Regional General Manager of BML.

Former President Saleemuddin Qureshi, executive committee members Sikander Ali Rajput, Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Kashif Shaikh, Muhammad Fahad Mian, Muhammad Ayub Shaikh, Member Faisal Akbar and officers of BML were present in the inauguration ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

