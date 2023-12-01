BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia opt to bowl against India in 4th T20

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2023 06:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAIPUR: Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India on Friday as they look to level the Twenty20 series without most of their ODI World Cup stars.

The tourists, who trail the five-match series 2-1, bounced back from two losses to win their previous match and now eye drawing level at 2-2 in Raipur.

Glenn Maxwell, who hit a match-winning 104 not out on Tuesday, flew back home along with many of the recent ODI World Cup-winning players including Marcus Stoinis.

Steve Smith and Adam Zampa had already left the series midway after Australia, who beat hosts India to lift the ODI World Cup on November 19, began with defeats.

Travis Head remains the only player from the World Cup-winning team in the Australian side.

Shreyas Iyer returns to a second-string India team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, after he opted out of the first three matches following his team’s runners-up finish in the 50-over World Cup.

Wade to captain Australia on India T20 tour

India are hoping to clinch the series on a ground where evening dew is expected to play a part and make bowling difficult in the second innings.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Matthew Wade

Comments

1000 characters

Australia opt to bowl against India in 4th T20

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 34% to $9.38bn in 5MFY24

No signs of slowdown: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

COP28: UAE president announces $30bn fund to bridge climate finance gap

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

PCB includes Salman Butt in selection panel, decision draws criticism

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on plea against expulsion of Afghans, says petitioner

Read more stories