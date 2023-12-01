Bangladesh lead goes past 300 despite losing quick wickets

SYLHET: New Zealand on Friday made a few quick inroads into Bangladesh’s batting order, but the hosts built on their overnight score to take their lead past 300 runs in the first Test in Sylhet on Friday.

Bangladesh reached 308-7 by lunch on the fourth day, leading New Zealand by 301 runs, after resuming the day’s play at 212-3.

Tim Southee dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in the second over of the day, after the Bangladesh skipper added just one run to his overnight 104.

Fellow overnight batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made 67 runs, his 27th Test fifty, until he was trapped leg-before by Ajaz Patel.

Between the dismissals of Najmul and Mushfiqur, Ish Sodhi removed debutant Shahadat Hossain for 18.

Nurul Hasan departed for 10 after riding his luck twice.

He was given leg-before on eight off Patel, but the decision was overturned as replays indicated an inside edge.

Daryl Mitchell dropped him at slip off Glenn Phillips in the next over, before the latter finally had him caught and bowled.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was batting on 32 alongside Nayeem Hasan at the break.

Mehidy survived on 13, when a television replay concluded Henry Nicholls’ catch off Patel at mid-off was not clean.

New Zealand made 317 runs in the first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 310.