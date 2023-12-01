India bond yields muted to strong growth data, debt sale in focus

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Friday, as market participants ignored higher-than-expected economic growth data, while focus remained on fresh supply of debt via the weekly auction.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2885% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2803%.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark note.

“Growth data is good, but the bond market is not reacting much to it, and debt supply remains key for the day,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

India’s economy grew at a much faster pace than expected in the July-September quarter, helped by government spending and manufacturing, raising expectations that Asia’s third-largest economy will outperform its own estimates for the full year.

The Indian economy expanded 7.6% in the September quarter, faster than the 6.8% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 6.5%.

The economy is projected to grow at a 6.7%-7% rate in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, several economists said, upping their projections after the GDP data.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields were off their recent lows, with the 10-year yield rising back to 4.35% levels amid profit-booking. It eased 53 basis points in November, its biggest such fall in over 12 years, on bets that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in the first half of 2024.

The probability of a rate cut in March is close to 50%, and that in May is close to 80%.

Traders are also awaiting a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.