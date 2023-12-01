BAFL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
BIPL 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.15%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.25%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.67%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
MLCF 40.89 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.97%)
OGDC 109.22 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.13%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 110.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.99%)
PPL 92.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.82%)
TRG 83.11 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,236 Increased By 55.4 (0.9%)
BR30 21,703 Increased By 163.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 61,074 Increased By 542.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 20,372 Increased By 183.6 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields muted to strong growth data, debt sale in focus

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 10:12am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Friday, as market participants ignored higher-than-expected economic growth data, while focus remained on fresh supply of debt via the weekly auction.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2885% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2803%.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark note.

“Growth data is good, but the bond market is not reacting much to it, and debt supply remains key for the day,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

India’s economy grew at a much faster pace than expected in the July-September quarter, helped by government spending and manufacturing, raising expectations that Asia’s third-largest economy will outperform its own estimates for the full year.

India bond yields flattish on lack of strong triggers

The Indian economy expanded 7.6% in the September quarter, faster than the 6.8% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 6.5%.

The economy is projected to grow at a 6.7%-7% rate in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, several economists said, upping their projections after the GDP data.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields were off their recent lows, with the 10-year yield rising back to 4.35% levels amid profit-booking. It eased 53 basis points in November, its biggest such fall in over 12 years, on bets that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in the first half of 2024.

The probability of a rate cut in March is close to 50%, and that in May is close to 80%.

Traders are also awaiting a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields muted to strong growth data, debt sale in focus

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Oil prices set for sixth straight weekly fall as OPEC+ cuts underwhelm

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories