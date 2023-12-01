BAFL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
BIPL 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.15%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.25%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.67%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
MLCF 40.89 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.97%)
OGDC 109.22 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.13%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 110.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.99%)
PPL 92.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.82%)
TRG 83.11 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,236 Increased By 55.4 (0.9%)
BR30 21,703 Increased By 163.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 61,074 Increased By 542.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 20,372 Increased By 183.6 (0.91%)
Copper rises on weaker dollar, upbeat China data

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 10:09am
Copper prices advanced on Friday, supported by a softer dollar and data from top consumer China that showed factory activity surprisingly expanded in November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $8,499 per metric ton by 0221 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.4% to 68,450 yuan ($9,592.88) a ton.

The dollar eased as traders weighed data that showed inflation was easing, stoking expectations that interest rates had peaked and central banks would soon start cutting rates.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Metals prices were boosted after data showed China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in November, driven by rising orders, the private Caixin survey showed.

However, gains were limited on worries of how well China’s economy is performing, following official Chinese data on Thursday showing manufacturing activity shrank for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace.

Copper ticks lower on firm dollar, nickel extends gains

The Caixin survey covers around 650 private and state-owned manufacturers and, according to economists, focuses more on export-oriented firms in coastal regions, while the official survey samples 3,200 companies across China.

LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,201 a ton, zinc advanced 0.3% to $2,483, lead increased 0.3% to $2,129, tin climbed 1% to $23,480 while nickel was almost flat at $16,640.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.1% at 18,600 yuan a ton, tin rose 0.1% to 196,220 yuan, while nickel fell 2.4% to 129,610 yuan, zinc dipped 0.4% to 20,715 yuan, and lead shed 0.5% to 15,790 yuan.

