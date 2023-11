LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened on a mixed note Wednesday following losses for Asia’s leading indices, with investor focus firmly on the outlook for interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,431.46 points.

European stocks stall after comments from ECB officials

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.3 percent to 16,036.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 7,246.91.