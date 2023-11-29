BAFL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
Williamson keeps New Zealand afloat in first Bangladesh Test

AFP Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 02:27pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: Kane Williamson struck a defiant unbeaten half-century to drag New Zealand to 168-4 at tea on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Williamson was on 66 at the break and Tom Blundell was batting on one at the other end, with the hosts reeling in Sylhet.

They trailed Bangladesh by 142 runs in the first innings.

Daryl Mitchell rode his luck to reach 41 before he was stumped by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam before the interval.

Mitchell, who put on 66 runs with Williamson for the fourth wicket, had nicked pacer Shoriful Islam while batting on four.

But Bangladesh did not review the caught-behind appeal, which was turned down by the on-field umpire.

Bangladesh also missed a big chance when Taijul dropped Williamson with the batsman on 63.

New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 310 on the first ball of the morning when Tim Southee trapped last man Shoriful leg-before for 13.

The Black Caps then got off to a fast start, the first three balls yielding 10 runs.

Bangladesh’s spinners slowly took control to check the initial batting surge. Taijul dismissed Tom Latham for 21, Nayeem Hasan taking the catch at fine leg.

Phillips claims four as New Zealand restrict Bangladesh

Fellow opener Devon Conway fell to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz two overs later after making 12.

Debutant Shahadat Hossain took a brilliant one-handed catch, diving to his right at silly point after an inside edge hit Conway’s pad and popped up to the fielder.

Shoriful dismissed Henry Nicholls for 19 after lunch to leave New Zealand struggling at 98-3.

The two-match series is the beginning of a new cycle in the World Test Championship for both teams.

