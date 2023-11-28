BAFL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.65%)
BIPL 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.49 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.7%)
FABL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
FCCL 17.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
GGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.54%)
HBL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.42%)
HUBC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.93%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.78%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.02%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 110.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.15%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
SNGP 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
SSGC 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 6,201 Increased By 92.2 (1.51%)
BR30 21,692 Increased By 429.3 (2.02%)
KSE100 60,504 Increased By 692.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 20,152 Increased By 291.3 (1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian rescuers say very close to reaching 41 men trapped in tunnel

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 10:45am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SILKYARA: Rescuers in India are just six or seven metres (20-23 feet) away from 41 men trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel in the Himalayas for more than two weeks, and are confident of drilling through to reach them on Tuesday, officials said.

The men, low-wage workers from India’s poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5 km (3 miles) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on Nov. 12.

So-called rat miners, brought in on Monday to drill through the rocks and gravel by hand after machinery failed, made good progress overnight, officials said.

“About 6 or 7 metres are left,” said Deepak Patil, a senior officer leading the rescue, adding that more than 50 metres of an estimated 60 metres of debris had been bored through.

“Sure, 100%,” he said when asked if the men could be reached on Tuesday.

The men have been getting food, water, light, oxygen and medicines through a pipe but efforts to dig a tunnel to reach and rescue them with drilling machines have been frustrated by a series of snags.

Rescuers on Monday brought in the “rat miners”, experts at a primitive, hazardous and controversial method used mostly to get at coal deposits through narrow passages.

Their name comes from their resemblance to burrowing rats.

Rainy weather closing in on Indian rescuers trying to reach trapped men

The tunnel is part of the $1.5 billion Char Dham highway, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most ambitious projects, aimed at connecting four Hindu pilgrimage sites through an 890- km network of roads.

Authorities have not said what caused the cave-in but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rescuers say very close to reaching 41 men trapped in tunnel

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Imran not brought to court due to security issues, jail authorities say

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts

Read more stories