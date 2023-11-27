BAFL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.42%)
BIPL 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-5.28%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.83%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 65.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.87%)
FABL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PAEL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.88%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
PPL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.93%)
PRL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
SSGC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.08%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,108 Increased By 80.8 (1.34%)
BR30 21,224 Increased By 314.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 59,771 Increased By 684.3 (1.16%)
KSE30 19,873 Increased By 236.1 (1.2%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 scales new heights as buying spree continues

  • During the previous week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange had witnessed a bullish trend and hit its highest ever level
BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 01:56pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to set new records, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering above the 59,700 level, a new intra-day record, during trading on Monday.

At 1:55pm, the KSE-100 index was at the 59,752.26 level, an increase of 665.91 points or 1.13%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and property traded in the positive zone.

During the previous week, the PSX hit its highest ever level. It closed with healthy gains during the outgoing week ended on November 24 on the back of aggressive buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark index surged by 2,023.19 points on a week-on-week basis and crossed the 59,000 psychological level for the first time in its history to close at highest ever level of 59,086.35 points.

The stock market is enjoying a bullish spree after Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) last week.

The government believes that the IMF’s executive board will give its approval in December, after which Pakistan will receive the second tranche of the SBA.

The funding would also pave the way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

Experts said that the market is also expecting a policy rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled to be held next month (December), which would improve the liquidity position at the bourse.

This is an intra-day update

