BAFL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
CNERGY 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
HBL 99.95 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.04%)
HUBC 118.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.72%)
MLCF 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.73%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
PRL 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
SSGC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.67%)
TRG 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.45%)
BR100 6,039 Increased By 28.5 (0.47%)
BR30 20,962 Increased By 12.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 59,133 Increased By 233 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,665 Increased By 102.1 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares inch lower on losses in miners, tech stocks

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 03:05pm

Europe’s benchmark stock index slipped on Friday, led by declines in miners and technology stocks, with investors assessing economic data and the start of a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1% by 0810 GMT, but still on track for weekly gains, with investors focusing on corporate earnings and prospects of rate cuts.

Miners lost 0.6%, leading sectoral declines, while technology stocks shed 0.4%.

On the geopolitical front, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding shakily with no major reports of attacks, although both sides were accused of violations.

Meanwhile, data showed Germany’s economy shrank slightly in third quarter, confirming an initial estimate of a 0.1% fall. The German DAX was flat.

Among individual stocks, Forvia and Continental jumped more than 3% to the top of the STOXX 600 after Barclays upgraded each of the car parts makers to “overweight”.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares inch lower on losses in miners, tech stocks

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

First-ever IT and ITeS export strategy unveiled

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Read more stories