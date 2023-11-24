European shares inch lower on losses in miners, tech stocks

Europe’s benchmark stock index slipped on Friday, led by declines in miners and technology stocks, with investors assessing economic data and the start of a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1% by 0810 GMT, but still on track for weekly gains, with investors focusing on corporate earnings and prospects of rate cuts.

Miners lost 0.6%, leading sectoral declines, while technology stocks shed 0.4%.

On the geopolitical front, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding shakily with no major reports of attacks, although both sides were accused of violations.

Meanwhile, data showed Germany’s economy shrank slightly in third quarter, confirming an initial estimate of a 0.1% fall. The German DAX was flat.

Among individual stocks, Forvia and Continental jumped more than 3% to the top of the STOXX 600 after Barclays upgraded each of the car parts makers to “overweight”.