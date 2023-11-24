BAFL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
CNERGY 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
HBL 99.95 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.04%)
HUBC 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.97%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.72%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.73%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
PRL 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
SSGC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.67%)
TRG 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.45%)
BR100 6,039 Increased By 28.5 (0.47%)
BR30 20,962 Increased By 12.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 59,133 Increased By 233 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,665 Increased By 102.1 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks fall as losses in personal goods, precious metal miners weigh

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 03:03pm

UK stocks fell on Friday hurt by losses in personal goods and precious metal miners, while a survey showed that British consumers were more optimistic about their outlook for the economy in November.

The benchmark FTSE 100 and the midcap index both slid 0.2% by 0818 GMT and were on track to log weekly declines.

Personal goods and precious metal miners led the declines among sectors, while pharma and biotech and retailers eke out some gains.

Market research firm GfK on Friday said British consumers have turned more optimistic about their outlook for the economy and their personal finances this month, but their mood remained a long way off pre-Covid levels.

Barclays climbed 0.3% after Reuters reported the British bank is working on plans to save as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), which could involve cutting as many as 2,000 jobs, mainly in the back office.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill told Financial Times on Friday that the central bank had to hold firm in its battle against inflation and it cannot afford to loosen tight monetary policy.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index UK stocks

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks fall as losses in personal goods, precious metal miners weigh

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

First-ever IT and ITeS export strategy unveiled

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Read more stories