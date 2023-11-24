BAFL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.44%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.68%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
DGKC 65.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.15%)
FABL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FCCL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
HBL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
HUBC 118.62 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.25%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.41%)
PIOC 107.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
PRL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
SNGP 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SSGC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TELE 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.07%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
BR100 6,061 Increased By 50.5 (0.84%)
BR30 21,080 Increased By 130.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 59,398 Increased By 498.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By 167.9 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India bond yields seen little changed; debt sale in focus

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 10:10am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to trend little changed in the early session on Friday ahead of the weekly debt sale, which could provide further cues to investors.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to be between 7.24%-7.27% after ending the previous session at 7.2561%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

“The oil prices and U.S. yields have been largely steady, so traders will closely watch auction cutoffs to determine investors demand amid tight banking system liquidity,” the trader added.

The U.S. yields have been easing in the past few sessions on expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hikes.

Fed minutes released on Tuesday reiterated the policy narrative and policymakers said they will proceed with caution.

“Overall, no talks of any rate cut (in Fed minutes), although the market is pricing the contrary,” Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group, said.

enter link description here

“Domestic yields did not see as much of an easing…Yields have only remained range bound, defying U.S. dollar weakness and oil price decline,” she added.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended losses and dipped on Thursday on expectations that OPEC+ might not deepen output cuts next year after the producer group postponed its policy meeting.

Domestic bond traders are also awaiting a decision on the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees through the sale of bonds later in the day.

India bond Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields seen little changed; debt sale in focus

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost growth, signals pause in further easing

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Read more stories