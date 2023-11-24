India bond yields seen little changed; debt sale in focus

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to trend little changed in the early session on Friday ahead of the weekly debt sale, which could provide further cues to investors.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to be between 7.24%-7.27% after ending the previous session at 7.2561%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

“The oil prices and U.S. yields have been largely steady, so traders will closely watch auction cutoffs to determine investors demand amid tight banking system liquidity,” the trader added.

The U.S. yields have been easing in the past few sessions on expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hikes.

Fed minutes released on Tuesday reiterated the policy narrative and policymakers said they will proceed with caution.

“Overall, no talks of any rate cut (in Fed minutes), although the market is pricing the contrary,” Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group, said.

“Domestic yields did not see as much of an easing…Yields have only remained range bound, defying U.S. dollar weakness and oil price decline,” she added.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended losses and dipped on Thursday on expectations that OPEC+ might not deepen output cuts next year after the producer group postponed its policy meeting.

Domestic bond traders are also awaiting a decision on the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees through the sale of bonds later in the day.