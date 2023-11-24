BAFL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.44%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.68%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
DGKC 65.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.15%)
FABL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FCCL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
HBL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
HUBC 118.62 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.25%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.41%)
PIOC 107.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
PRL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
SNGP 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SSGC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TELE 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.07%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
BR100 6,061 Increased By 50.5 (0.84%)
BR30 21,080 Increased By 130.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 59,398 Increased By 498.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By 167.9 (0.86%)
Gold steadies; poised for second weekly gain on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 10:04am

Gold held steady on Friday, set for its second consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve was done with its interest rate hikes.

Spot gold held ground at $1,992.46 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.7% this week. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,993.40.

“The theme in financial markets over the past week has been falling yields and a falling U.S. dollar, and… (these) are conducive for gold to move higher,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.

The dollar index slipped 0.2% against its rivals and was on track for a second weekly drop, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged up to 4.4568%.

Markets have dialled back expectations of Fed rate cuts in 2024 after data showed number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

Gold gains as weaker US dollar, yields lift demand

However, the stronger than expected jobs data did not change the view that the labor market is slowing in the U.S. amid higher rates.

Earlier this week, the Fed minutes showed the central bank would proceed “carefully” and “all participants judged it appropriate to maintain” the current rate setting.

Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December, while pricing in about a 26% chance of a rate cut as early as March, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

“There is that disconnect between market expectations for rates and what the Fed minutes showed and that’s what’s causing some hesitation in the price of gold,” Waterer said.

Lower rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.69 per ounce, palladium rose 0.4% to $1,049.55. Platinum was flat at $915.57, but was heading for its second weekly rise.

