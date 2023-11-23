BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.18%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
FABL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.71%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.09%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.8%)
PAEL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.56%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
PRL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.31%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.91%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.14%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.36%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Nov 23, 2023
Markets

Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

  • Analyst says market expecting a decline in the interest rate in the upcoming MPC meeting
BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 03:04pm

Bulls continued to maintain their grip on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 700 points during the trading session on Thursday.

At 3pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 58,909.25 level, an increase of 710.49 points or 1.22%.

Earlier during the day, the index reached an intra-day high of 58,871.07, up over 670 points.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and pharmaceuticals trading in the positive zone.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index crossed the 58,000 level for the first time in history to settle at 58,198.76, up by 827.17 points or 1.44%.

The ongoing bullish trend comes amid the country’s improved economic indicators and the interim government’s successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first review, which will unlock $700 million in funding.

“The market is expecting a decline in the interest rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “The decline in interest rate would shift liquidity from fixed income towards equities,” she said.

“Moreover, overall economic indicators are also improving, the current account deficit has declined while the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) Index has also shown meagre growth,” she said.

The analyst said that the valuations remain attractive.

“The release of IMF tranche, which is expected in the first week of December, would bolster the bourse further,” said Tawfik.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistani1 Nov 23, 2023 01:28pm
I am delighted to see this bull run. Just wondering why and what is driving it? Can someone please respond?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sharjeel Memon Nov 23, 2023 02:51pm
My 200000 turned into 750000 alhamdulillah
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Nov 23, 2023 03:03pm
@Pakistani1, during last 6 year money printing and devaluation of rupee caused a huge damage to stock market and stocks were trading lower than their real prices and now they are gaining their price back. Strong establishment has increased faith of investors. Democratic governments of PTI and PDM have destroyed it at maximum. (Went down from 100 billion USD to 22 Billion USD)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Nov 23, 2023 03:03pm
@Sharjeel Memon, why to show off ???
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad Nov 23, 2023 04:08pm
@Sharjeel Memon, Congratulations , thanks to Gen Asim Munir , stability is back and sharjeel Bhai is earning ,
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad Nov 23, 2023 04:08pm
Rising Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

