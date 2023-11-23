BAFL 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.54%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
FABL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
HUBC 118.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
OGDC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 92.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 63.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.23%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.37%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.20 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (6.15%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,013 Increased By 68.9 (1.16%)
BR30 21,010 Increased By 84.8 (0.41%)
KSE100 58,777 Increased By 577.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,541 Increased By 166 (0.86%)
Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

BR Web Desk Published 23 Nov, 2023 11:03am

Bulls continued to maintain their grip on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 600 points during the trading session on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 58,821.68 level, an increase of 622.92 points or 1.07%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and pharmaceuticals trading in the positive zone.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index crossed the 58,000 level for the first time in history to settle at 58,198.76, up by 827.17 points or 1.44%.

The ongoing bullish trend comes amid the country’s improved economic indicators and the interim government’s successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first review, which will unlock $700 million in funding.

“The market is expecting a decline in the interest rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “The decline in interest rate would shift liquidity from fixed income towards equities,” she said.

“Moreover, overall economic indicators are also improving, the current account deficit has declined while the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) Index has also shown meagre growth,” she said.

The analyst said that the valuations remain attractive.

“The release of IMF tranche, which is expected in the first week of December, would bolster the bourse further,” said Tawfik.

This is an intra-day update

