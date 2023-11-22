BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
BIPL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.17%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
FCCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 8.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.31%)
PAEL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.96%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.93%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.78%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.29%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,940 Increased By 91.1 (1.56%)
BR30 20,891 Increased By 212.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices dip in pre-Thanksgiving trade ahead of OPEC+ cuts

Reuters Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 03:55pm

LONDON: Oil prices slipped slightly on Wednesday in quiet pre-US Thanksgiving holiday trading, as the market awaited news on output cuts from the OPEC+ producers group and looked for confirmation of a sharp build-up in US crude stocks.

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents to $81.93 a barrel by 0946 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 49 cents to $77.28.

Both benchmarks have fallen for four straight weeks, and prices weakened further last week on growing concerns about the demand outlook.

Investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday’s scheduled OPEC+ meeting, when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global economic growth.

On Monday, both contracts climbed about 2% after three OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, was set to consider more oil supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

“The upcoming meeting has been the key central focus for oil prices for now, with sentiments shrugging off the sharp build in US crude inventories,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG.

Oil lower on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

OPEC+ is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year, analysts have predicted. Even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year, the global oil market will see a slight supply surplus in 2024, the head of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) oil markets and industry division said on Tuesday.

To support prices, OPEC and its allies will need to not only extend, but increase cuts, said John Evans of oil broker PVM in a note on Wednesday.

“A rollover of cuts and voluntary cuts will send the market south, for the current level of supply clamp is not enough to persuade the market that it is ‘tight’,” he said. “Oil is in for some tense and headline-reactive days.”

US crude stocks rose by nearly 9.1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 17, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Gasoline inventories dropped by about 1.79 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by about 3.5 million barrels. US government data on stockpiles is due on Wednesday.

Thursday is a public holiday in the United States for Thanksgiving.

OPEC+ US West Texas Intermediate Oil International Energy Agency's

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices dip in pre-Thanksgiving trade ahead of OPEC+ cuts

Inter-bank: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Israel, Hamas agree first truce, 50 hostages to go free in swap

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians

Read more stories