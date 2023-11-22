BAFL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.55%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
PAEL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.45%)
PPL 89.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 25 (0.43%)
BR30 20,776 Increased By 96.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 57,574 Increased By 202.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,102 Increased By 55.2 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-11-22

National teamL Gul, Saeed appointed bowling coaches

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

LAHORE: Changes in the players support personnel for men’s national team continued, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday appointed the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches.

Members of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup winning squad, and former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, have been appointed as the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team.

Their inaugural assignments in these roles include the Test series against Australia scheduled from 14th December 2023 to 7th January 2024 and the T20I series against New Zealand from 12th to 21st January 2024.

Umar Gul previously served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan Men’s Team during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home.

He has also been the bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators in the last HBL PSL season and Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. He made his international debut in 2003, representing Pakistan in 47 Tests (163 wickets at 34.06), 130 ODIs (179 wickets at 29.34), and 60 T20Is (85 wickets at 16.97) between 2003 and 2016.

Former World No 1 ODI bowler Saeed Ajmal will take charge as the Spin Bowling Coach. Saeed, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, picking up 447 wickets across the three formats. He also served as the spin bowling coach with the HBL PSL franchise Islamabad United.

Umar Gul said, “I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Umar Gul coaches Saeed Ajmal

Comments

1000 characters

National teamL Gul, Saeed appointed bowling coaches

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories