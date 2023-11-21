Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz arrives at Islamabad High Court

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif arrived on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the hearing of the appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

A two-member division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up court proceedings today.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

On October 23, the former PM upon his arrival to Pakistan after four years, had moved the IHC to revive appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The pleas said that IHC dismissed Nawaz’s appeals for non-compliance in June 2021 due to his prolonged stay in London, arguing that the PML-N supremo never took advantage of the bail granted to him in all the cases.

Earlier this week, an Islamabad accountability court ordered Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Toshakhana case.