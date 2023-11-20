Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.21% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 285.90, an increase of Re0.60 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee snapped its losing streak as it closed the week 0.18% or Re0.53 higher to settle at 286.50 in the inter-bank market against the US dollar.

The local currency rebounded from 4-week losses, helped by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

During the week, the rupee continued its downtrend till Wednesday, before the IMF announced that its staff and Pakistani authorities had reached an agreement on first review of the nine-month SBA.

The staff-level agreement between the IMF and Pakistan is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, around $700 million will become available bringing total disbursements under the programme to almost $1.9 billion, the IMF said in its statement.

Internationally, the US dollar slid to a two-month low on Monday, extending its downtrend from last week as traders reaffirmed their belief that US rates have peaked and turned their attention to when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates.

The dollar index in Asia trade bottomed at 103.64, its weakest level since Sept. 1, extending its nearly 2% decline from last week – the sharpest weekly fall since July.

Markets have priced out the risk of further rate hikes from the Fed following a slew of weaker-than-expected US economic indicators last week, particularly after an inflation reading that came in below estimates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Monday, extending gains on expectations of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices, which have fallen for four weeks on easing concern of Middle East supply disruption amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent crude futures climbed 57 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.18 a barrel by 0400 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.40 a barrel, up 51 cents or 0.7%.

