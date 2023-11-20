BAFL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 20.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.55%)
DGKC 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
FABL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
FCCL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.29%)
GGL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.93%)
HBL 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
HUBC 113.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
OGDC 110.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PAEL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.49%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.36%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (4.36%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.9%)
TRG 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,807 Decreased By -18 (-0.31%)
BR30 20,546 Decreased By -98.2 (-0.48%)
KSE100 56,933 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,944 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 11:34am

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.21% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 285.90, an increase of Re0.60 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee snapped its losing streak as it closed the week 0.18% or Re0.53 higher to settle at 286.50 in the inter-bank market against the US dollar.

The local currency rebounded from 4-week losses, helped by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

During the week, the rupee continued its downtrend till Wednesday, before the IMF announced that its staff and Pakistani authorities had reached an agreement on first review of the nine-month SBA.

The staff-level agreement between the IMF and Pakistan is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, around $700 million will become available bringing total disbursements under the programme to almost $1.9 billion, the IMF said in its statement.

Internationally, the US dollar slid to a two-month low on Monday, extending its downtrend from last week as traders reaffirmed their belief that US rates have peaked and turned their attention to when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates.

The dollar index in Asia trade bottomed at 103.64, its weakest level since Sept. 1, extending its nearly 2% decline from last week – the sharpest weekly fall since July.

Markets have priced out the risk of further rate hikes from the Fed following a slew of weaker-than-expected US economic indicators last week, particularly after an inflation reading that came in below estimates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Monday, extending gains on expectations of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices, which have fallen for four weeks on easing concern of Middle East supply disruption amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent crude futures climbed 57 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.18 a barrel by 0400 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.40 a barrel, up 51 cents or 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Exchange rate Exchange rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank rupee rate interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Read more stories